Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Copco currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $63.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $66.50.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 14.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

