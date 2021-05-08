ATN Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One ATN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATN has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $168,062.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ATN has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

ATN Profile

ATN (ATN) is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official website is atn.io . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

