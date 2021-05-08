Atomic Wallet Coin Price Up 5.8% This Week (AWC)

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.32 or 0.00003956 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. Atomic Wallet Coin has a market cap of $24.58 million and $233,307.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067938 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00082404 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00256016 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $114.84 or 0.00196020 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

AWC is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

