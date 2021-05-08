AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $81.00

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ATRC stock opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. AtriCure has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 6.62. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.54 and a beta of 1.13.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. Equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AtriCure news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $8,850,540 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 3,133.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,057,824 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,105 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in AtriCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,862,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in AtriCure by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 809,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,080,000 after acquiring an additional 400,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

