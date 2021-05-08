Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Shares of AUPH traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.15. 14,428,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,360,091. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUPH. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.