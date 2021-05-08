Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Up to $12.27

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.27, but opened at $12.80. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 143,110 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AUPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.29.

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 173,992.23%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

