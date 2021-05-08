AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Trading Down 13.9%

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ)’s share price was down 13.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$41.32 and last traded at C$41.53. Approximately 340,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 170,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.24.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACQ shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$51.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a PE ratio of -173.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$29.71.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$876.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$871.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoCanada Inc. will post 3.3699998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

