Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.09.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.76. 799,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,340,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $284.74 and its 200-day moving average is $282.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.57 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.