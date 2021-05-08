Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 391,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

