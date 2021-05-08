Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.01% and a negative net margin of 8,652.90%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.37. 391,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,016. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.94 and a 52 week high of $17.19.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AUTL shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.59.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

Featured Story: FinTech

Earnings History for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit