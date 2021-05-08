Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.09

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$12.09 and last traded at C$12.08, with a volume of 23324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.93.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APR.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$10.75 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.12 million and a PE ratio of 17.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is 111.89%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN)

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

