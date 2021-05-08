Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AVLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $181.31.

Shares of AVLR traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $125.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,224. Avalara has a 52 week low of $92.53 and a 52 week high of $185.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total transaction of $4,225,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total transaction of $1,696,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,392,921.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,966. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avalara by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Avalara by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,332 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

