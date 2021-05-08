Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.12 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Avalara stock opened at $125.63 on Friday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $92.53 and a 1-year high of $185.37. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.23.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total transaction of $28,769.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,237.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVLR. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.31.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

