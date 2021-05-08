Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avaya Holdings Corp. provides real-time communication applications. The company offer portfolio of software and services for contact center and unified communications which provide on premises, in the cloud or a hybrid. Avaya Holdings Corp. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVYA. Cowen upped their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avaya from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Avaya to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Avaya in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avaya currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.27.

Shares of NYSE AVYA traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.10. 2,195,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.16. Avaya has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.52 million. Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.24) EPS. Research analysts expect that Avaya will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 304,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $9,986,583.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,068,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVYA. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Avaya by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avaya by 905.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

