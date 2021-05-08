Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $50,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 342 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.30 and a 52-week high of $2,431.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

