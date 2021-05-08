Aviance Capital Partners LLC Invests $281,000 in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,841,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in U.S. Global Jets ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,452 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,736,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $28.98.

