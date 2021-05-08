Aviance Capital Partners LLC Purchases 295 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.04 and a one year high of $194.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

