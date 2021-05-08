Aviance Capital Partners LLC Takes $206,000 Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Shares of MOON opened at $33.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

