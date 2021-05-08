Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Announces Earnings Results

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%.

Shares of Avinger stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,654,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,744,188. The company has a market capitalization of $103.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.03. Avinger has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get Avinger alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research report on Monday, February 15th.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.