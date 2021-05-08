Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 409.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57 ($5.35).
AV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th.
In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders have acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 over the last three months.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.
About Aviva
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
