Aviva plc (LON:AV) Receives GBX 409.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Aviva plc (LON:AV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 409.57 ($5.35).

AV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87). Also, insider Patrick Flynn bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £38,800 ($50,692.45). Insiders have acquired 24,318 shares of company stock worth $9,560,375 over the last three months.

Shares of AV stock traded up GBX 3.40 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 409.60 ($5.35). The stock had a trading volume of 5,527,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,329. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 403.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 342.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.09 billion and a PE ratio of 5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 420.70 ($5.50).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

