AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Mizuho

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $43.00 to $28.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AVROBIO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.40.

Shares of AVRO stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.58.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AVROBIO by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,253,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,467,000 after buying an additional 563,873 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO Company Profile

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

