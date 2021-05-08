AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $24.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock. AxoGen traded as high as $23.75 and last traded at $23.75, with a volume of 5194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on AxoGen from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AxoGen by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $958.14 million, a PE ratio of -37.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

About AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

