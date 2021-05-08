Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ AXSM opened at $56.96 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.59.
Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.
