Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Axsome Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ AXSM opened at $56.96 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $94.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -21.17 and a beta of 2.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXSM. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

