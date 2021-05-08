Aytu Biopharma, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aytu Biopharma in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aytu Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of AYTU stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. Aytu Biopharma has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76.

Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.26). Aytu Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $15.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aytu Biopharma by 804.6% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aytu Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Aytu Biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aytu Biopharma

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

