B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 91.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.80% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions by 91.8% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 41,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.84. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

