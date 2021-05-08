B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Given New $9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $9.75 to $9.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BTG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $11.00 to $10.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.11. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 19.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Snow Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 2,036,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 585,573 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 205.5% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 589,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,933,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,595,000 after acquiring an additional 120,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

