B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$9.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BTO. CIBC raised their price target on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.65.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.65. B2Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.25 and a 1-year high of C$9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$609.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

