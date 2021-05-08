Baader Bank Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €36.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Independent Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.66 ($37.24).

G1A opened at €36.43 ($42.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of €30.98. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 12-month high of €37.34 ($43.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.43.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

