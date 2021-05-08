Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BANC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,881.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Andrew Barker acquired 27,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $501,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,224 shares in the company, valued at $225,166.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 35,800 shares of company stock valued at $654,694. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Banc of California by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Banc of California by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BANC traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.19. The stock had a trading volume of 191,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,505. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $920.67 million, a P/E ratio of -95.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. Banc of California has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banc of California will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

