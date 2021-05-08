Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

NYSE CIB opened at $30.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,569,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,188,000 after buying an additional 1,097,663 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 233.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Bancolombia by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 7,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

