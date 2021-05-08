Barclays’ (BARC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 210 ($2.74) price target on Barclays and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 296 ($3.87) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 197.17 ($2.58).

Shares of LON:BARC opened at GBX 181.54 ($2.37) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 183.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 153. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 88.90 ($1.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.07%.

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria acquired 13,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £24,700.41 ($32,271.24).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

