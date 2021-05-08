Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $102.00

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.24.

Shares of OC stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $107.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Analyst Recommendations for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit