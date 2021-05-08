Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $102.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.24.

Shares of OC stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $36.18 and a 12-month high of $107.27.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock worth $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after purchasing an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after purchasing an additional 645,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

