Barclays Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $180.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $158.00 to $180.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.75.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $146.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.28, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.39. Wingstop has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $172.87.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $70.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.31 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.71%.

In other Wingstop news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $61,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,133. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $120,138.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,465,454.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,368 shares of company stock valued at $942,512. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 41,120 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $974,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,768 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,482,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 26, 2020, the company had 1,506 franchised restaurants and 32 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 10 countries worldwide.

