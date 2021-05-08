Barclays Raises Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $200.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.89% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of TT opened at $183.68 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $183.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

