Barclays Trims SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Target Price to $125.00

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.00.

SITM opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.59. SiTime has a 52 week low of $23.78 and a 52 week high of $151.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -131.35 and a beta of 0.75.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. SiTime’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $276,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,488 shares of company stock worth $1,942,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SiTime by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 368,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,260,000 after purchasing an additional 140,336 shares during the period. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $621,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

