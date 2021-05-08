Barrington Research Boosts Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $200.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective upped by Barrington Research from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kadant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.25.

NYSE:KAI traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,538. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 44.93, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kadant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Kadant by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 234,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,074,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

