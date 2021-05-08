Barrington Research Raises DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $77.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.58.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $68.47. 1,959,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,682,416. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -297.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $36.12 and a 1-year high of $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,073,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,089,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 184,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 24,628 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth $7,999,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 905,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,751,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.