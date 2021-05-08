BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BESIY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

BESIY opened at $76.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $130.81 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.729 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

