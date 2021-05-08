Beacon Trading Down 24.5% Over Last 7 Days (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.10 or 0.00003567 BTC on popular exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $2,480.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029193 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001175 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,719,925 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.