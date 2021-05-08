Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,167 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $239.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $284.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $248.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.73.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

