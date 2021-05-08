Beetle Coin Price Hits $0.0025 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $651,409.80 and approximately $158,751.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Beetle Coin has traded 41.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 264,258,805 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.