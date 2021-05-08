Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13-2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.98. 435,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,094. Belden has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $54.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

