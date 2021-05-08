Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $61.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

BDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Belden alerts:

Shares of BDC stock traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.98. 435,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,094. Belden has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.27 and a 200 day moving average of $42.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Belden will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Belden during the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Belden by 1,785.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,032,000 after purchasing an additional 113,721 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Belden by 83.8% during the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 174,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after purchasing an additional 76,415 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.