BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues Earnings Results

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. BellRing Brands updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

BRBR stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. 271,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.50. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

