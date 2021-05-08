BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered BellRing Brands from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Consumer Edge upgraded BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.23.

Shares of BRBR traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $26.01. 271,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,099. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.50. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $26.53.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

