Benchmark Begins Coverage on First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.
NYSE FHS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84.
About First High-School Education Group
