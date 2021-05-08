Benchmark Begins Coverage on First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS)

Analysts at Benchmark began coverage on shares of First High-School Education Group (NYSE:FHS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.23% from the stock’s current price.

NYSE FHS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. First High-School Education Group has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84.

Get First High-School Education Group alerts:

About First High-School Education Group

First High-School Education Group Co, Ltd. operates private high schools in Western China. It provides private fundamental education and complementary education services, including middle and high school, and tutorial school. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 19 schools located in Yunnan province, Guizhou province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and Shanxi Province, which offers 14 high school programs, seven middle school programs, and four tutorial school programs for Gaokao repeaters.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for First High-School Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First High-School Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.