Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Lowered to D at TheStreet

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

TheStreet lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ BNFT opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $8.37 and a one year high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.78.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNFT. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 857.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

