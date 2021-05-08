Berenberg Bank Upgrades National Grid (LON:NG) to “Buy”

National Grid (LON:NG) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 930 ($12.15). Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.38 ($13.33).

Get National Grid alerts:

LON NG opened at GBX 931.70 ($12.17) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 885.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 888.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.49. National Grid has a 12-month low of GBX 8.89 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The firm has a market cap of £33.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.