Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price objective on the savings and loans company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $25.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.80.

BHLB stock opened at $24.85 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.55 and a 1 year high of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $147,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,060. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,717. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,287 shares of company stock worth $387,153 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the third quarter worth $103,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

