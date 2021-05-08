Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles Sells 20,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,990 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,825,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,745,000 after purchasing an additional 31,992 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,395,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,135 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

