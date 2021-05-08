Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles Sells 20,000 Shares

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.16. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.
