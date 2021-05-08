BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Shares of BGSF stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $13.12. 93,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,158. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $135.36 million, a PE ratio of 72.89, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47.

Get BGSF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BGSF. TheStreet lowered BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

About BGSF

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for BGSF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGSF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.